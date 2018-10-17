Morris fetches big at inaugural MSL player draft

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
Go

Morris fetches big at inaugural MSL player draft

Chris Morris was the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants first-round pick for the much-anticipated tournament that kicks off on 16 November until 16 December this year.

Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris in the third ODI in Cape Town. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris in the third ODI in Cape Town. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Fresh from being named in the Proteas three ODI and once-off T20 squad to tour Australia next month, all-rounder Chris Morris was snapped up for a hefty R1 million price tag by the Port Elizabeth-based Nelson Mandela Bay giants.

Morris, who has been out for several months due to a back injury, was the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants first-round pick for the much-anticipated tournament that kicks off on 16 November until 16 December this year.

The Giants also picked up explosive South African born England batsman Jason Roy who will undoubtedly provide the PE franchise with great starts at the top of the order as their International marquee player. The squad also includes Imran Tahir who is the locally based marquee player and England wicket-keeper batsman Ben Duckett.

The tour of Australia will see Morris' first in South African colours, which will also be the Proteas' first meeting with the Aussies since the infamous ball-tampering scandal that led to bans for Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft.

Morris says he is looking forward to playing for the Proteas again.

"I always say the ultimate goal for me is to always represent my country and I'm grateful for yet another opportunity to do that in my first time touring Australia. They are going to come out firing against us because they are hurt from what happened in South Africa."

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA