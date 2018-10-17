Morris fetches big at inaugural MSL player draft
Chris Morris was the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants first-round pick for the much-anticipated tournament that kicks off on 16 November until 16 December this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Fresh from being named in the Proteas three ODI and once-off T20 squad to tour Australia next month, all-rounder Chris Morris was snapped up for a hefty R1 million price tag by the Port Elizabeth-based Nelson Mandela Bay giants.
Morris, who has been out for several months due to a back injury, was the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants first-round pick for the much-anticipated tournament that kicks off on 16 November until 16 December this year.
The Giants also picked up explosive South African born England batsman Jason Roy who will undoubtedly provide the PE franchise with great starts at the top of the order as their International marquee player. The squad also includes Imran Tahir who is the locally based marquee player and England wicket-keeper batsman Ben Duckett.
The tour of Australia will see Morris' first in South African colours, which will also be the Proteas' first meeting with the Aussies since the infamous ball-tampering scandal that led to bans for Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft.
Morris says he is looking forward to playing for the Proteas again.
"I always say the ultimate goal for me is to always represent my country and I'm grateful for yet another opportunity to do that in my first time touring Australia. They are going to come out firing against us because they are hurt from what happened in South Africa."
