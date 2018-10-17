Morris back for Proteas tour of Australia

There are also recalls for Farhaan Behardien and Dwaine Pretorius to fill those injury vacancies.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris returns to the ODI squad after recovering from injury and will tour with the side for their three-match ODI and one-off Twenty20 match against Australia next month.

Morris, who has been sidelined for several months through a back injury, missing the series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, will bolster a squad that has been hit by injury to JP Duminy, Hashim Amla and Wiaan Mulder.

There are also recalls for Farhaan Behardien and Dwaine Pretorius to fill those injury vacancies.

The squad departs for Australia next week.

Proteas ODI squad:

Faf du Plessis (Multiply Titans, capt), Farhaan Behardien (Multiply Titans), Quinton de Kock (Multiply Titans), Reeza Hendricks (bizhub Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Heinrich Klaasen (Multiply Titans), Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Chris Morris (Multiply Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Multiply Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (bizhub Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (bizhub Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Multiply Titans), Dale Steyn (Multiply Titans).