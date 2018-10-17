Matlhomola Moshoeu murder accused to hear their fate

The North West High Court, sitting in Mafikeng, is expected to deliver judgement against Philip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men accused of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu in Coligny when he fell from a moving bakkie will hear their fate on Wednesday morning.

The North West High Court, sitting in Mafikeng, is expected to deliver judgment against Philip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard.

They are accused of killing Moshoeu in April 2017, but the pair claim they caught the teen stealing a sunflower on the day.

The two men face charges which include kidnapping, intimidation and murder.

Moshoeu died of a fractured skull.

