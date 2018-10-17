Malema: EFF not scared of Pravin Gordhan

EFF leader Julius Malema and his party lashed out at Gordhan, calling him the most dangerous man and accused him of blackmailing and intimidating its leaders through the VBS scandal.

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is behind the VBS Mutual Bank heist allegations against them and that they are not scared of him.

The party on Tuesday lashed out at Gordhan, calling him the most dangerous man and accused him of blackmailing and intimidating its leaders through the VBS scandal.

The red berets also rallied behind their deputy president Floyd Shivambu, saying that neither him nor the party benefited from the looting of the bank.

Julius Malema believes the accusations that the EFF and its deputy benefited from the VBS scandal have Gordhan written all over them.

“The most dangerous man here is Pravin Gordhan and we are on his case.”

He says Gordhan is trying to scare the EFF.

“Let’s win each other through the political power of persuasion, not blackmail, not intimidation.”

He says that if Gordhan continues to come with this attitude, the party will be resolute and unreasonable.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)