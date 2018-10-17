Malema: EFF not scared of Pravin Gordhan
EFF leader Julius Malema and his party lashed out at Gordhan, calling him the most dangerous man and accused him of blackmailing and intimidating its leaders through the VBS scandal.
JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is behind the VBS Mutual Bank heist allegations against them and that they are not scared of him.
The party on Tuesday lashed out at Gordhan, calling him the most dangerous man and accused him of blackmailing and intimidating its leaders through the VBS scandal.
The red berets also rallied behind their deputy president Floyd Shivambu, saying that neither him nor the party benefited from the looting of the bank.
Julius Malema believes the accusations that the EFF and its deputy benefited from the VBS scandal have Gordhan written all over them.
“The most dangerous man here is Pravin Gordhan and we are on his case.”
He says Gordhan is trying to scare the EFF.
“Let’s win each other through the political power of persuasion, not blackmail, not intimidation.”
He says that if Gordhan continues to come with this attitude, the party will be resolute and unreasonable.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Floyd Shivambu: My brother is prepared to pay back VBS Bank money
-
5 key quotes from Malema & Shivambu on the VBS Mutual Bank saga
-
Malema accused Gordhan of being behind VBS Bank saga allegations against EFF
-
Mthethwa: I was being accountable with Cato Manor 'death squad' probe
-
Limpopo ANC convenes urgent PEC meeting in wake of VBS Bank report
-
Malema: EFF has no reason to doubt Floyd Shivambu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.