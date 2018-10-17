[LISTEN] Why diabetes could be SA’s leading cause of death by 2040

JOHANNESBURG - A study released by medical journal Lancet shows that there is a global shift in deaths from infectious diseases to deaths from noncommunicable diseases such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, kidney disease, and lung cancer.

In 2016, South Africa had an average life expectancy of 62.4 years and ranked 171 among 195 countries.

Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to professor Charles Wiysonge, director at SA Cochrane Centre, who says people must start making healthy choices about what they consume.

“I think we need to do more because it's like a Tsunami that's coming. We need to make an informed decision about our food and living healthy lives.”

