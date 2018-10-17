[LISTEN] Unpacking EFF presser on VBS Mutual Bank heist
Radio 702 | Radio 702's Karima Brown talks to Karyn Maughan, SACC general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana and political analyst Ebrahim Fakir about the EFF's press briefing on the VBS Bank 'heist'.
JOHANNESBURG - The EFF’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu has denied rumours that he has benefitted from the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.
The political party held a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon dispelling allegations levelled against Shivambu and his complicity in the so-called Great Bank Heist.
Newly appointed Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says that in light of the bank saga that has emerged, political parties should deal with their members who have been implicated in the report by Advocate Terry Motau.
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, the general secretary of South African Council of Churches says the EFF’s dismissal of the link between its deputy president and his brother but using family links to point out political corruption when it does not involve them means that there needs to be speed in taking legal actions and prosecutions against those who have been implicated.
“All of this would be revealed in court so it doesn’t become a 'he said' or 'she said' story.”
However, he says as far as the ANC is concerned, he does not expect them to urgently act on those implicated.
Listen to the audio above for more.
