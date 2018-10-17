[LISTEN] 'There has never been an intention to rob the bank'

Robert Madzonga, Vele Investments' former CEO, about the VBS Bank scandal.

CAPE TOWN - Vele Investments' former CEO Robert Madzonga says the company “never had any intention” to rob VBS Mutual Bank.

The VBS Bank scandal was brought to light by a South African Reserve Bank report, The Great Bank Heist, which detailed how almost R2 billion was brazenly stolen from the bank.

Madzonga explains: “I can only comment on what I saw from the forensic report.”

