[LISTEN] Healing power of gardens

| Stellenbosch University's professor Nox Makunga says gardens offer people an opportunity to be able to commune with nature in a very close-knit environment.

JOHANNESBURG - Plant scientist at the department of botany and zoology at Stellenbosch University professor Nox Makunga says gardens offer people an opportunity to be able to commune with nature in a very close-knit environment.

Makunga says apart from the very obvious physical benefits of working the garden, there is a need for human beings to have a connection with nature - and gardens allow that to happen.

Sunday marks the third edition of Garden Day, an initiative by a group of gardeners who want to encourage South Africans to get together and celebrate their gardens in all kinds of ways.

Listen to the audio above for more.

