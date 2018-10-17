Limpopo PEC wants officials linked to VBS Bank saga suspended
EWN has reliably learnt that this was the main decision taken at the special PEC meeting on Tuesday night in the wake of the Reserve Bank report detailing widespread looting at the bank.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo provincial executive committee (PEC) wants municipal managers and chief financial officers of municipalities implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal to be suspended.
Eyewitness News has reliably learnt that this was the main decision taken at the special PEC meeting on Tuesday night in the wake of the Reserve Bank report detailing widespread looting at the bank.
At least eight Limpopo municipalities illegally invested more than R1 billion into VBS, money they will now never get back.
EWN has learnt from sources that attended the meeting that accounting officials including municipal managers and CFO’s from municipalities implicated must be suspended immediately.
However, the highest decision-making body in the province is passing the buck on politicians, referring them to lower structures to answer on their role.
The PEC decided that urgent regional executive committee meetings should be convened and mayors, chief whips and speakers be called to account for their involvement.
The report implicated African National Congress Limpopo deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani who is also an executive mayor of the Vhembe District Municipality and the party’s provincial treasurer Danny Msiza.
EWN understands that while there was a push by some PEC members for Msiza and Radzilani to step down, the PEC resolved that the party’s integrity commission, which will meet the two leaders next week, should decide their fate.
Below are names of people named in the report:
Vele and its associates R936 669 111 – majority shareholder in VBS
Tshifhiwa Matodzi R325 896 831 – chairman of VBS and Vele
Free State Development Corporation R104 130 932
Kabelo Matsepe R35 400 105 – former Limpopo ANCYL leader/director: Moshate Investment Group
Sipho Malaba R33 978 379 – former KPMG partner
Phophi Mukhodobwane R30 572 296 – VBS general head of treasury and capital management
Paul Makhavu R30 461 788 – attorney, Venda king’s advisor
Robert Madzonga R30 372 282 – Vele investments chief executive
Andile Ramavhunga R28 925 934 – VBS chief executive
Solly Maposa R24 441 877 – VBS retail managing director
Ralliom Razwinane R24 224 198 – director, Gundo Wealth Solutions/ANC connected
Firmanox R17 748 384
The Venda king, Toni Mphephu R17 729 758 – Venda King
Ndivhuwo Khangale R16 830 091 – VBS / Vele spokesperson
Sechaba Serote R16 653 458 - businessman
Ernest Nesane R16 646 086 – former PIC head of legal
Brian Shivambu R16 148 569 – allegedly EFF Floyd Shivambu’s brother
Paul Magula R14 818 098 – former PIC head of risk and compliance
Charl Cilliers R12 683 947 – CA, Insure Group chief executive
Tiisang Private Capital R12 489 230
Maanda Manyatshe R11 279 242 – Vele Investments chairman, former MTN boss
Sasa Nemabubuni R9 169 288 – VBS sales general manager
Sabicorp R8 453 585
Avashoni Ramikosi R5 972 288 – VBS non-executive director / former SAPS CFO
Takalani Mmbi R4 404 178 – Brilliantel finance and admin manager
Phillip Tshililo R2 039 990 – Matodzi personal assistant.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
