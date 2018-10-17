Limpopo ANC convenes urgent PEC meeting in wake of VBS Bank report
The provincial ANC deputy chair Florence Radzilani and Treasurer Danny Msiza are among those implicated in the VBS Bank report and are part of that urgent meeting.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that the African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has convened an urgent provincial executive committee meeting in Modimolle on Wednesday with the party's top officials expected to attend.
The Limpopo officials met on Monday at Luthuli House to discuss the response by the province to the South African Reserve Bank's report on VBS Mutual Bank called The Great Bank Heist, which investigated the looting of nearly R2 billion.
The provincial ANC deputy chair Florence Radzilani and Treasurer Danny Msiza are among those implicated and are part of that urgent meeting.
The party’s national working committee has said that heads must roll, and the law must take its course without fear or favour.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told EWN that the party's integrity commission, which Radzilani and Msiza are to appear before, will be starting its work sometime this week.
Radzilani is in the report cited as having asked for "a Christmas" via WhatsApp messages, texts she has since denied.
Added to this, Msiza has announced his intentions to challenge Advocate Terry Motau' s report, saying that he was not given a chance to put forward his version of the story.
It is yet to be disclosed if anything has been decided by the national ANC on the fate of the implicated Limpopo officials.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Floyd Shivambu: My brother is prepared to pay back VBS Bank money
-
5 key quotes from Malema & Shivambu on the VBS Mutual Bank saga
-
Malema accused Gordhan of being behind VBS Bank saga allegations against EFF
-
Malema: EFF not scared of Pravin Gordhan
-
Mthethwa: I was being accountable with Cato Manor 'death squad' probe
-
Malema: EFF has no reason to doubt Floyd Shivambu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.