Limpopo ANC convenes urgent PEC meeting in wake of VBS Bank report

The provincial ANC deputy chair Florence Radzilani and Treasurer Danny Msiza are among those implicated in the VBS Bank report and are part of that urgent meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News understands that the African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has convened an urgent provincial executive committee meeting in Modimolle on Wednesday with the party's top officials expected to attend.

The Limpopo officials met on Monday at Luthuli House to discuss the response by the province to the South African Reserve Bank's report on VBS Mutual Bank called The Great Bank Heist, which investigated the looting of nearly R2 billion.

The provincial ANC deputy chair Florence Radzilani and Treasurer Danny Msiza are among those implicated and are part of that urgent meeting.

The party’s national working committee has said that heads must roll, and the law must take its course without fear or favour.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told EWN that the party's integrity commission, which Radzilani and Msiza are to appear before, will be starting its work sometime this week.

Radzilani is in the report cited as having asked for "a Christmas" via WhatsApp messages, texts she has since denied.

Added to this, Msiza has announced his intentions to challenge Advocate Terry Motau' s report, saying that he was not given a chance to put forward his version of the story.

It is yet to be disclosed if anything has been decided by the national ANC on the fate of the implicated Limpopo officials.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)