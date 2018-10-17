Keita becomes third Liverpool player injured in Nations Cup qualifiers
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah had to be taken off with a groin strain when Egypt beat eSwatini 4-1 in Cairo on Friday and Sadio Mane suffered a thumb injury in Senegal’s 3-0 win over Sudan in Dakar on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Liverpool’s Naby Keita went off with a suspected muscle strain in Guinea’s 1-1 draw against Rwanda on Tuesday, becoming the third player in five days from the Premier League club to suffer an injury scare during African Nations Cup qualifiers.
Salah did not travel with the Egypt squad for the return game against the former Swaziland on Tuesday, returning to Liverpool for treatment instead, while Mane was left out of the Senegal lineup for the return game in Sudan.
Keita was replaced at halftime as Guinea were held by Rwanda away in Kigali, missing out on a chance to book their place in next year’s finals in Cameroon.
The three players are now doubts for Liverpool’s league match at Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Liverpool entertain Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League next week.
