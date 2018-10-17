Kaizer Chiefs' Manyama recovering after car crash

The club confirmed the incident, saying that the player was driving home from training when the incident took place.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama is recovering after being involved in a car accident on Tuesday afternoon.

The club confirmed the incident, saying that the player was driving home from training when the incident took place. No further details on the incident have been made available.

Manyama was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he was treated for minor knee and elbow injuries. He was also taken for X-rays.

The midfielder has since been discharged.

Doctors will further monitor and assess the extent of the player's injuries and advise the club on when he will be fit to resume training.