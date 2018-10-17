Kaizer Chiefs' Manyama recovering after car crash
The club confirmed the incident, saying that the player was driving home from training when the incident took place.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama is recovering after being involved in a car accident on Tuesday afternoon.
The club confirmed the incident, saying that the player was driving home from training when the incident took place. No further details on the incident have been made available.
Manyama was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he was treated for minor knee and elbow injuries. He was also taken for X-rays.
The midfielder has since been discharged.
Doctors will further monitor and assess the extent of the player's injuries and advise the club on when he will be fit to resume training.
Speedy recovery to Manyama https://t.co/PX1WB95B95#Amakhosi4Life— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 17, 2018
Popular in Sport
-
Paul Scholes: Messi would struggle to shine in current Man United team
-
Fellaini should be fit for Chelsea clash - Martinez
-
Keita becomes third Liverpool player injured in Nations Cup qualifiers
-
Morris back for Proteas tour of Australia
-
Griezmann double gives France comeback win over Germany
-
'Being the fastest young man in the world is amazing'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.