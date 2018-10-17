JMPD officer arrested for demanding bribe from motorist

The motorist was pulled over for driving with an expired licence disk on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg Metro Police officer has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a motorist.

The driver alerted authorities when the officer allegedly demanded a bribe of R1,000.

The metro police officer is expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The corrupt officer instructed the motorist to go withdraw money from the ATM and the motorist called the 24-hour Anti-Corruption Hotline and members of Internal Affairs met with the complainant and agreed that the bribe would be given to the corrupt officer. Members of Internal Affairs then pounced on the corrupt officer.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)