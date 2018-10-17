Jennifer Ferguson: #MeToo campaign has been a powerful tool

Jennifer Ferguson also came out and claimed that she was raped by football association boss, Danny Jordaan almost 20 years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Women around the world have marked one year since the #MeToo movement went viral on social media, calling for all victims of sexual abuse and misconduct to raise their hands.

A tweet by actress Alyssa Milano, which went viral last October, encouraged victims to spread the #MeToo movement to draw attention to sexual assault and harassment.

But many say the real face of the #MeToo campaign is Tarana Burke, an African American civil rights activist, who started the campaign back in 2006.

Back at home, singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson came forward claiming that she was raped by South African Football Association boss Danny Jordaan in 1993.

Ferguson says the campaign has been a powerful tool.

“The women, the people that are coming forward with their stories, it’s a deeply personal journey to try to find a resolution and healing.”

Ferguson says the real question now is what to do with victims who do disclose what happened to them.

“How do we rehabilitate the survivor back into society? How do we know to meet her needs for counselling, the legal help, the kind of medical attention?”

She says ideally, there should be one-stop clinics where victims can go immediately go for assistance.

