Hamas disavows latest Gaza rocket fire

In a joint statement with allied militant groups, Hamas said it rejected 'all irresponsible attempts' to undermine Egyptian efforts to broker a new long-term truce.

GAZA CITY - Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas disavowed new rocket fire from the Palestinian territory early on Wednesday, after Israel struck multiple targets in retaliation and closed both of its border crossings.

In a joint statement with allied militant groups, Hamas said it rejected "all irresponsible attempts" to undermine Egyptian efforts to broker a new long-term truce, "including the rocket fire last night."