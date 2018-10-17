Gender-based violence expert slams Omotoso defence over questioning
A gender-based violence expert has criticised some of the questions put to Cheryl Zondi, who has accused Pastor Timothy Omotoso of raping her.
CAPE TOWN - The line of questioning of a witness in the trial of a pastor accused of human trafficking and rape has been slammed.
A gender-based violence expert has criticised some of the questions put to Cheryl Zondi. She's the state's first witness in the case against Timothy Omotoso and two co-accused. The matter is being heard in the Eastern Cape High Court.
Zondi claims the religious leader started sexually abusing her at the age of 14.
LISTEN: On Cheryl, Khwezi & the questions rape victims are asked in court
Zondi has waived her rights to anonymity and has been detailing her alleged sexual abuse at the hands of Omotoso.
Her testimony has been broadcast live on TV. The 22-year-old has had to field personal and at times inappropriate questions from the defence.
Some of Advocate Peter Daubermann's questions included asking the witness why she didn't scream while she was allegedly being sexually abused by Omotoso.
Gender-based violence researcher Lisa Vetten says some of questions were not necessary or needed to prove the case.
Vetten deems a question put to Zondi relating in graphic details about how severe the alleged sexual assault was inappropriate.
“How could she possibly answer a question like that?”
Zondi's cross-examination will continue for a third day on Wednesday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
