From train fires to strikes, CT commuters bear brunt of transport issues
From train fires, to shootings at taxi ranks and an ongoing strike by MyCiti bus drivers, the list of problems grows.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town commuters have had to deal with various challenges in recent weeks.
From train fires to shootings at taxi ranks and an ongoing strike by MyCiTi bus drivers, the list of problems grows.
The illegal strike is likely to continue on Thursday as workers have vowed not to return to work until their demands have been met.
Train fires have not only cost Prasa millions of rand in damages, but it has led to increased delays and frustration for Metrorail commuters.
Last month, commuters also had to deal with shootings between taxi associations at Bellville and Bloekombos taxi ranks, which resulted in both ranks being temporarily closed for safety reasons.
Now, MyCiTi commuters have to find alternative arrangements due to service on most routes being suspended as a result of the illegal strike.
Workers who are employed by the Vehicle Operating Companies want to be employed by the City of Cape Town. They've been demonstrating outside the Cape Town civic centre since Monday, seeking a meeting with transport mayco member Brett Herron.
Herron says the conditions of employment are the subject of a collective bargaining agreement and that the annual national wage negotiations take place at a forum by the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council.
#MyCitiStrike The MyCiti bus service has been disrupted by an ongoing strike.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2018
Drivers this morning embarked on an illegal strike. Several routes have been affected. KP pic.twitter.com/tHDNNcLBjs
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
