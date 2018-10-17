Duchess Meghan says she is 'running on adrenaline' during royal tour

The 37-year-old royal had been feeling exhausted but has vowed to continue with all her engagements of touring Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

LONDON - Duchess Meghan - who is expecting her first baby with husband Prince Harry in the spring - said she had been feeling a bit tired but will continue with all 76 of the engagements of her 16-day tour of the Commonwealth.

The former Suits actress was speaking from Mountain View farm, in Australia, where she and Harry were hosted by the Woodley family, who have been on the land for five generations.

Family member Emily Carroll said: "Meghan told me that she's feeling pretty good so far, which is great, and that she's running on adrenaline.

"She said they're doing 76 engagements in 16 days, with maybe one rest in the middle. She's made for this royal business, isn't she?"

And Meghan even gifted her hosts with some hand-baked banana bread as a token of her appreciation

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Emily, 33, said: "She said if you go to someone's house you always bring something, so she did.

"She said she was worried about the bananas, that she'd put too many bananas in it. But the Duke said there's never too many bananas."

The royal couple fawned over the family's youngest member, 13-month-old Ruby, and the tot's mother Emily admitted the toddler had missed her nap to spend time with the pair.

She said: "She's normally in bed at 10.30 am but we had to stay up for this. She's done so well... They're both great with kids."