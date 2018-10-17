Popular Topics
Does DRC’s Ebola outbreak constitute international public health emergency?

Since the beginning of October, Ebola's killed 25 people and the WHO must determine whether there’s a real danger of it spreading across the border to Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

As the DRC battles its 10th Ebola outbreak, WHO is supporting the nine neighbouring countries in strengthening surveillance and preparedness to prevent disease’s spread. Picture: @WHOAFRO/Twitter.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The World Health Organization (WHO)’s emergency committee is meeting in Geneva on Wednesday to decide whether the Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) constitutes an international public health emergency.

Trade and travel restrictions could follow if the United Nations body decides it is.

Weeks after the all clear was sounded after the Ebola outbreak recorded in Equateur province in the DRC last May, another outbreak occurred in the conflict-torn North Kivu province in the east of the central African giant.

Since the beginning of October, it’s killed 25 people and the WHO must determine whether there’s a real danger of it spreading across the border to Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

Public health emergencies were declared for the H1N1 swine flu outbreak in 2009, polio that re-emerged with the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa and the Zika fever outbreak in 2016.

A map of the Democratic Republic of the Congo shows the areas most affected by an Ebola outbreak that started in August. Picture: AFP

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

