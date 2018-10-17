Dirco to get in touch with SA woman arrested in Mauritius for drug smuggling

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
Go

Dirco to get in touch with SA woman arrested in Mauritius for drug smuggling

According to Mauritian reports, the woman touched down in that country last month.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it will meet later this week with a South African woman who was arrested for allegedly smuggling heroin into Mauritius.

According to Mauritian reports, the woman touched down in that country last month.

An anti-drug squad raided her hotel room a day later and found over R60,000 worth of heroin in her luggage.

She was later admitted to a hospital where doctors found more drugs concealed in her body.

The department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says they have made contact with the woman.

“We have also been in contact with her relatives. We will visit her on Friday through our consular service, but I think the message we would want to send to everybody is that we should not get involved in illegal activities, both here at home and abroad.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA