Dirco to get in touch with SA woman arrested in Mauritius for drug smuggling

According to Mauritian reports, the woman touched down in that country last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it will meet later this week with a South African woman who was arrested for allegedly smuggling heroin into Mauritius.

According to Mauritian reports, the woman touched down in that country last month.

An anti-drug squad raided her hotel room a day later and found over R60,000 worth of heroin in her luggage.

She was later admitted to a hospital where doctors found more drugs concealed in her body.

The department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says they have made contact with the woman.

“We have also been in contact with her relatives. We will visit her on Friday through our consular service, but I think the message we would want to send to everybody is that we should not get involved in illegal activities, both here at home and abroad.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)