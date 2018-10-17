Dayimani ready to stake claim for Bok jersey
Hacjivah Dayimani has impressed in his first full Currie Cup season for the Joburg-based franchise with his skills and blistering pace and says he wants to push for higher honours.
JOHANNESBURG - Breakout Golden Lions sensation Hacjivah Dayimani says he is ready to challenge those Springbok eighth-men incumbents for the jersey in the near future.
Dayimani has impressed in his first full Currie Cup season for the Joburg-based franchise with his skills and blistering pace and says he wants to push for higher honours.
“I’m very grateful the coaches have backed me and if you asked me two years ago I would have told you that I saw myself playing under 21s, that was my goal. To be in the Currie Cup setup this year has been a big thing for me and all I want to do is keep knocking on the door and show guys like Duane Vermeulen and Warren Whiteley in the Springbok setup what I can do.”
With the return of Whiteley from Bok duty ahead of this weekend’s semi-final clash with the Sharks in Durban, the 21-year-old Dayimani says he is comfortable with a place on the bench and is eager to learn as much as he can from his captain.
“The return of the Springbok guys has really given the squad a boost especially for us youngsters, its an opportunity to learn again. I’m okay with going back onto the bench again because now I get to have an opportunity to watch a guy like Warren and learn from watching him play again.”
The last time the Lions faced the Sharks in the Currie Cup at Kings Park, they were thrashed 31-21, but with the Bok players back in the mix, Dayimani believes that the semifinal will have a different outcome.
“The last time we went to Durban we had a bit of an inexperienced team, we were still getting together and trying to gel as a team. We can definitely deliver better now that we have our Bok players back and hopefully we will come out on top.”
Kickoff at Kings Park is at 14:30.
Popular in Sport
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos
-
Kaizer Chiefs' Manyama recovering after car crash
-
Squads finalised for inaugural Mzanzi Super League
-
Paul Scholes: Messi would struggle to shine in current Man United team
-
'Being the fastest young man in the world is amazing'
-
Stuart Baxter blames referee, pitch for Seychelles result
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.