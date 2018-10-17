Former CT police officer investigated for fraud

Pelican Park resident Tanya Lombard is accusing the man of scamming her out of R10,000 after advertising a house for rent.

CAPE TOWN - Police have confirmed they are investigating a case of fraud against a former member.

Pelican Park resident Tanya Lombard is accusing the man of scamming her out of R10,000 after advertising a house for rent.

“We viewed the place four times only to find out that the house does not belong to him. He is nowhere to be found but last night I got confirmation that he is in Mitchells Plain. The information was given to the cops as well.”

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of fraud is being investigated.