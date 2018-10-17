Courtney Pieters murder: WC High Court to deliver judgment
Self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders. was arrested shortly after the body of three-year-old Courtney Pieters was found in Epping Industria last May, nine days after she was reported missing.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court will on Wednesday begin delivering judgment in the case against self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders.
He was arrested shortly after the body of three-year-old Courtney Pieters was found in Epping Industria last May, nine days after she was reported missing.
The State has called for the self-confessed child killer to be punished harshly.
It wants the court to convict the accused of the rape and premeditated murder of Pieters.
The Elsies River man has admitted to poisoning and assaulting the child because she was annoying him.
But he insists it was not a premeditated murder.
Saunders has also denied raping the little girl but has admitted to necrophilia.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
