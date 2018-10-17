Popular Topics
Courtney Pieters murder trial: Residents frustrated as judgment postponed

Judgment in the case against self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders was meant to start in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Mortimer Saunders, who confessed to the murder and rape of Courtney Pieters, is seen in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
Mortimer Saunders, who confessed to the murder and rape of Courtney Pieters, is seen in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Elsies River residents have reacted with frustration to the delay in judgment against Mortimer Saunders.

Saunders has admitted to poisoning and assaulting little Courtney Pieters in an incident that made national headlines in 2017.

He says she was annoying him but insists it was not a premeditated murder.

Judgment in the case against self-confessed child killer Saunders was meant to start in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

But Judge Pearl Mantame postponed the matter to early November, explaining she’s been posted to the motion court next week and won’t have enough time to complete judgment this week.

Mantame says she’s set aside three days in November to complete this process.

Elsies River community worker Suretta Steenkamp says supporters apply for leave from work and must scrape money together for public transport to get to court.

“I was so excited that it was going to come to an end and he was going to get a verdict. I’m unemployed, but I make sure that I have money to come to the court. A day of travelling costs R50. It’s unacceptable, we’re not rich people.”

Steenkamp says it’s high time justice is served.

WATCH: Mortimer Saunders pleads guilty to murder

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

