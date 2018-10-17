Courteney Cox rules out 'Friends' reunion

Cox, who played Monica Geller in the television show from 1994 to 2004, would love to reunite with her castmates but she doesn't know if there's a way to redo it.

The 54-year-old actress - who played Monica Geller in the television show from 1994 to 2004 - would love to reunite with her castmates but she doesn't know if there's a way to redo it.

She told People magazine: "People ask us all the time, 'Will we ever do a remake?' That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don't know if there's a way to redo it. I just don't see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don't see it happening."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston - who played Rachel - previously revealed she fantasises about a reunion.

She said: "Courteney and Lisa and I talk about it. I fantasise about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don't know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted. I know Matt LeBlanc doesn't want to be asked that question anymore. But maybe we could talk him into it."

LeBlanc has made no secret of the fact he doesn't see a reunion taking off.

He shared: "Normally I'd never say never, but in the case of Friends, I would definitely say never ... I don't think anybody wants to see Joey at his colonoscopy! ... I understand that people really want to see that reunion. But that show was about a finite period in these six characters lives, between 20 and 30."