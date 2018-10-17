Cost of forensic probe into Prasa mismanagement to rise above R169m

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
Go

Cost of forensic probe into Prasa mismanagement to rise above R169m

The rail agency says the Werksmans investigation was concluded in June last year and the formal probe has now ended.

Prasa CEO Sibusiso Sithole. Picture: durban.gov.za
Prasa CEO Sibusiso Sithole. Picture: durban.gov.za
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s bill to Werksmans Attorneys for a forensic probe into mismanagement continues to grow – it’s now standing at R169 million.

Prasa has told Parliament’s transport committee that although the investigation has now concluded, the firm is still dealing with matters related to that investigation.

The committee was handed the report in February but parliamentarians say they still have questions about the ongoing work being done by the firm, more than three years since it was hired.

Prasa says the Werksmans investigation was concluded in June last year and the formal probe has now ended.

But it’s vague on what work the law firm continues to do, something that’s infuriated the chairperson of Parliament’s transport committee, Dikeledi Magadzi.

“There was no service level agreement, and as they are going forward, what informs that position of them going forward? What informs that position?”

Prasa CEO Sibusiso Sithole says the Werksmans report will be presented to the board at its meeting at the end of the month and Parliament will then be informed of the way forward.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA