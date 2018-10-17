Cost of forensic probe into Prasa mismanagement to rise above R169m

The rail agency says the Werksmans investigation was concluded in June last year and the formal probe has now ended.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)’s bill to Werksmans Attorneys for a forensic probe into mismanagement continues to grow – it’s now standing at R169 million.

Prasa has told Parliament’s transport committee that although the investigation has now concluded, the firm is still dealing with matters related to that investigation.

The committee was handed the report in February but parliamentarians say they still have questions about the ongoing work being done by the firm, more than three years since it was hired.

But it’s vague on what work the law firm continues to do, something that’s infuriated the chairperson of Parliament’s transport committee, Dikeledi Magadzi.

“There was no service level agreement, and as they are going forward, what informs that position of them going forward? What informs that position?”

Prasa CEO Sibusiso Sithole says the Werksmans report will be presented to the board at its meeting at the end of the month and Parliament will then be informed of the way forward.

