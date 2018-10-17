Coligny residents celebrate guilty verdict in Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder case

Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte have also been convicted of other crimes including kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm.

MAHIKENG - The community of Coligny in the North West is celebrating on Wednesday evening after two men were found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu.

The pair pushed Moshoeu off a moving van last year after he was caught stealing sunflowers.

#Coligny Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte earlier today when they were found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu. AJ pic.twitter.com/eoBdEqyqGr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 17, 2018

Moshoeu's murder sparked racial tensions in the small farming town with residents setting businesses owned by white people on fire.

There was jubilation in the courtroom shortly after Judge Ronald Hendricks found Doorewaard and Schutte guilty of killing Moshoeu.

One community member said: “We are happy that Matlhomola has finally got justice, we are very happy”

#ColignyJudgment Hendricks has also found the accused guilty of kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing of an illegal firearm. The matter has been remanded until tomorrow morning at 10, the accused will remain in custody. TK pic.twitter.com/qB9q5iyBZd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 17, 2018

Hendricks found the two men intentionally pushed the 16-year-old off their van and that they foresaw the outcome of their actions but continued regardless.

Moshoeu’s parents were also in court to witness Wednesday’s judgment.

Doorewaard and Schutte will find out on Thursday how long they will spend time behind bars when sentencing proceedings get underway.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)