Coligny residents celebrate guilty verdict in Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder case
Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte have also been convicted of other crimes including kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm.
MAHIKENG - The community of Coligny in the North West is celebrating on Wednesday evening after two men were found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu.
Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte have also been convicted of other crimes including kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm.
The pair pushed Moshoeu off a moving van last year after he was caught stealing sunflowers.
#Coligny Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte earlier today when they were found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu. AJ pic.twitter.com/eoBdEqyqGr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 17, 2018
Moshoeu's murder sparked racial tensions in the small farming town with residents setting businesses owned by white people on fire.
There was jubilation in the courtroom shortly after Judge Ronald Hendricks found Doorewaard and Schutte guilty of killing Moshoeu.
One community member said: “We are happy that Matlhomola has finally got justice, we are very happy”
#ColignyJudgment Hendricks has also found the accused guilty of kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing of an illegal firearm. The matter has been remanded until tomorrow morning at 10, the accused will remain in custody. TK pic.twitter.com/qB9q5iyBZd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 17, 2018
Hendricks found the two men intentionally pushed the 16-year-old off their van and that they foresaw the outcome of their actions but continued regardless.
Moshoeu’s parents were also in court to witness Wednesday’s judgment.
Doorewaard and Schutte will find out on Thursday how long they will spend time behind bars when sentencing proceedings get underway.
WATCH: Coligny duo found guilty of murdering 16-year-old
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Floyd Shivambu: My brother is prepared to pay back VBS Bank money
-
2 Coligny accused found guilty of Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder
-
Public Works officials grilled over ministerial houses, luxury apartments
-
SA rallies behind 'brave' Cheryl Zondi as she testifies at Omotoso trial
-
JMPD officer arrested for demanding bribe from motorist
-
Timothy Omotoso's rape trial postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.