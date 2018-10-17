Cameroon court hears calls for ‘irregular’ election to be annulled
President Paul Biya is widely expected to extend his 36-year rule by winning a seventh term, making him one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.
YAOUNDE - Opposition candidates who say last week’s presidential election in Cameroon was marred by fraud had their appeals heard at the country’s Constitutional Council on Tuesday.
President Paul Biya is widely expected to extend his 36-year rule by winning a seventh term, making him one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders.
But allegations of voter intimidation, violence and ballot-stuffing have cast doubt over the 7 October election and raised political tensions ahead of results expected before Sunday.
Opposition candidate Maurice Kamto, who declared victory shortly after the vote without providing actual figures, asked the court to cancel results in seven regions of Cameroon.
“This election was absolutely irregular,” Emmanuel Simh, the vice president of Kamto’s Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) party, said in court on Tuesday.
Cameroon’s electoral body Elecam has defended its organisation of the poll and said over the weekend that it had not seen any proof of fraud. Government spokesperson Issa Tchiroma Bakary has dismissed allegations of fraud.
Candidates Joshua Osih and Cabral Libii have asked for the results to be cancelled and the election to be re-run.
Civil society groups have called for peaceful demonstrations against the election process, but none have taken place so far.
Opposition to another seven years of Biya rule comes amid a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking South West and North West regions where there were isolated incidents of violence on election day and where few went to vote.
Crisis Group analyst Hans De Marie Heungoup estimated an average voter participation of 55% in Francophone regions and 5% in Anglophone areas.
The major cocoa and oil producer has experienced economic growth of over 4% a year since Biya was last elected in 2011, but many of its 24 million citizens still live in poverty.
An Islamist Boko Haram insurgency in the north, which spread from neighbouring Nigeria, has killed scores over the past decade. The Anglophone crisis has cost hundreds of lives and forced thousands to flee their homes.
Popular in Africa
-
Zika in Africa - Rare birth defect on the rise in Angola
-
[OPINION] Understanding complex ties between African countries and China matters
-
Zimbabwe to ban jerry can use at petrol stations
-
Family offers R6.5m reward to help find kidnapped Tanzanian billionaire
-
Zimbabwe says VP in SA to treat blast injuries
-
President Ramaphosa delays DRC trip due to ill health
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.