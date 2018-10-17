Bonteheuwel residents left with no power following cable theft

A cable was stolen from a local substation which has resulted in power outages in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel residents have been dealing with electricity outages as a result of cable theft at a local substation.

Area ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said: “The cable was dug up, cut and obviously stolen.

"This places a huge burden on the people of Bonteheuwel because they don’t have electricity, but we have put out metro police and law enforcement which will accompany the contractors to have it repaired.”