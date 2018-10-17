Popular Topics
Arson suspected after two trains gutted in fire in Germiston

Arson is suspected after two trains were gutted in a blaze in Germiston on Tuesday.

Two Metrorail trains set on fire at the Germiston station. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Two Metrorail trains set on fire at the Germiston station. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rail authorities' woes are not only exclusive to the Cape.

Arson is suspected after two trains were gutted in a blaze in Germiston on Tuesday.

Nana Zenani from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa said: "Where you would normally have 12 sets, now we’re running on maybe half of that. Of course, if that continues, then we are not going to meet the demand, so this is an appeal not just of what is happening in Germiston but across the board because we’re seeing a deliberate trend of deliberate arsons."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

