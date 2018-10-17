Ariana Grande feeling 'anxiety' after split
The 25-year-old singer reportedly ended her engagement with the 'Saturday Night Live' star last week after it was claimed she needed time to "heal" by herself.
LONDON - Ariana Grande has been suffering from "anxiety" in the wake of her split from Pete Davidson, as she took to Instagram to tell her followers she won't let it get to her.
The 25-year-old singer reportedly ended her engagement with the Saturday Night Live star last week after it was claimed she needed time to "heal" by herself following the tragic death of her ex-partner Mac Miller last month.
And whilst she returned to work on Tuesday for a rehearsal of NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween - which celebrates 15 years on Broadway for smash hit musical Wicked and airs later this month - she noted that her journey hasn't been easy.
Posting a picture on her Instagram story which saw her don a green lipstick in honour of Wicked character Elphaba, the singer wrote: "Can't believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today! Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d--k finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye. (sic)"
Grande's struggle comes after the tragic death of Miller following an apparent drug overdose on 7 September, which caused her to take time away from her music career in order to allow herself time to heal.
And sources claim the news left her "emotionally unavailable" to 24-year-old Davidson, causing the pair to part ways.
One insider said: "Ariana made the final decision. It was time to realise this wasn't the right time for them and Pete is incredibly heartbroken. Pete is still is so in love with her. He wanted his whole world to revolve around her but she was emotionally unavailable. He realises she was at her limit with pressure from everyone and everything around her. There were days she just wanted to run away from the world just to get some peace and quiet and piece of mind. Pete had to give her that space out of love."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 16 October 2018
-
Victoria Beckham: Elton John is the reason I stopped Spice Girls
-
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt begin custody evaluations
-
[LISTEN] Why SA is facing an obesity crisis
-
Hawking's final book offers brief answers to big questions
-
Prince Harry panics when he sees Queen Elizabeth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.