Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt begin custody evaluations

LONDON - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have begun child custody evaluations, to determine the final custody agreement surrounding their brood.

The estranged couple - who have Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne together - have made the next step in their lengthy divorce proceedings, as they've now begun negotiations into the custody agreement surrounding their brood.

According to People magazine, their court-appointed evaluator, Dr. Stan Katz officially began custody evaluations last week after he stated in court documents - which were filed on 12 October and obtained by the publication - that he was qualified in proceeding with the evaluations.

The news comes after the 43-year-old Maleficent actress - who recently replaced her former divorce attorney Laura Wasser with new representative Samantha Bley Dejean - was said to be "focused on healing her family" in the wake of the ongoing divorce battle, which began when the former couple split in September 2016.

A source said: "Angelina decided to put Samantha in charge of her case. She put her in the lead a month ago, and over the past month, the case has been fully transitioned to Samantha. She has come to rely on Samantha's counsel and thought it best that she take the lead. Angelina remains focused on healing her family. She continues to support the reconciliation of the children with Brad."

Previously, the duo reached an "interim" custody deal. A source shared: "The interim arrangement was agreed upon by both parties after it was recommended by their custody evaluator."

DeJean added: "[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation. Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order."