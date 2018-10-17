AfriForum lines up more meetings Down Under to discuss farm attacks, land reform

Its members are visiting Australia to discuss the prevalence of attacks and land expropriation without compensation.

JOHANNESBURG - Afrikaner lobby group AfriForum has more meetings in Australia following its visit to the Western Australian Parliament to make a presentation on farm attacks and murders.

Its members are visiting the country to discuss the prevalence of attacks and land expropriation without compensation.

The group says it told members of parliament that President Cyril Ramaphosa is understating the number of farmers killed in the country, which the organisation claims currently stands at 46 for this year.

.@afriforum is also currently in Australia as part of our campaign to draw attention to #FarmMurders in South Africa. We have already met with Minister Andrew Hastie and Michael Sutherland and participated in a discussion on Sky News Australia’s programme Outsiders. pic.twitter.com/8oVWzEh6YO — Monique Taute (@monique_taute) October 15, 2018

AfriForum's Ian Cameron said: “We’ve actually got two more meetings ahead of us later this week which we will then communicate back to South Africa and we’re also taking part in several community meetings of which one was tonight in the Perth, a western Australian area. We will also be visiting big commercial farms.”

AfriForum has recently come under criticism after its leaders went on a similar tour to the United States earlier this year, allegedly claiming that South Africa was experiencing a white genocide.

This led to a tweet by President Donald Trump calling for land expropriation and the alleged "large-scale killing of farmers" to be closely studied.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)