2 CT pupils stabbed to death on school premises

The Western Cape Education Department's Jessica Shelver says the department will provide support services for students and teachers at the two schools.

CAPE TOWN - Two school children have died in separate stabbing incidents in the past 24 hours in Cape Town.

The first incident saw a grade eight learner at Stellenzicht Secondary School stabbed during break time outside of the school grounds.

On Wednesday, the second incident happened at Sinako Secondary School in Khayelitsha where a grade nine pupil was stabbed to death on the school grounds.

He was rushed to hospital and died on Wednesday.

The Western Cape Education Department's Jessica Shelver says the department will provide support services for students and teachers at the two schools.

“We are devastated by the loss of two young lives. Heartfelt condolences go to the family, friends and the school community.”

Shelver added that police are investigating both cases.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)