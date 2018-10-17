2 Coligny accused found guilty of Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder

Philip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard have been found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu in Coligny in April 2017.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were charged with kidnapping, intimidation, and murder.

#ColignyJudgment Hendricks has also found the accused guilty of kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing of an illegal firearm. The matter has been remanded until tomorrow morning at 10, the accused will remain in custody. TK pic.twitter.com/qB9q5iyBZd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 17, 2018

The pair claims the teenager jumped off a moving bakkie after they caught him and another teenager stealing sunflowers at the Rietvlei farm.

They say they were driving him to the police station about three kilometres away when he jumped off.

Judge Ronald Hendricks handed down judgment in the court sitting in Mahikeng on Wednesday afternoon.

“Both accused are found guilty as charged on count one, which is the count of murder, count two kidnapping, count three contraventions of the Intimidation Act 72 of 1992, count four theft and count seven, pointing of a firearm.”

WATCH: Judgment in the Matlhomola Moshoeu trial

