2 Coligny accused found guilty of Matlhomola Moshoeu's murder

Philip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard have been found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu in Coligny in April 2017.

Philip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard waiting in the dock for judgment to be delivered. The two are accused of murdering 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu for stealing a sunflower. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
2 hours ago

MAHIKENG - The North West High Court has found two men guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu in Coligny.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were charged with kidnapping, intimidation, and murder.

The pair claims the teenager jumped off a moving bakkie after they caught him and another teenager stealing sunflowers at the Rietvlei farm.

They say they were driving him to the police station about three kilometres away when he jumped off.

Judge Ronald Hendricks is handing down judgment in the court sitting in Mahikeng.

Judge Ronald Hendricks handed down judgment in the court sitting in Mahikeng on Wednesday afternoon.

“Both accused are found guilty as charged on count one, which is the count of murder, count two kidnapping, count three contraventions of the Intimidation Act 72 of 1992, count four theft and count seven, pointing of a firearm.”

WATCH: Judgment in the Matlhomola Moshoeu trial

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

