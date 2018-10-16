World Food Day: SA is food secure, for now
However, many households are still battling to access it despite the country being one of the major exporters of fresh produce.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is food secure for now.
This has come out of the International Conference for food safety and security which kicked off on Tuesday.
The conference, which coincides with World Food Day, has revealed that the country is producing enough food.
Professor Lise Korsten said: “South Africa, on a national level, is food secure. But at a home level, we are food insecure [and] some percentages refer to between 20% and 40% of people who are micronutrient, deficient, or don’t have adequate safe food.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
