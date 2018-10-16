[WATCH LIVE] Malema: EFF has no reason to doubt Floyd Shivambu
The Economic Freedom Fighters' Julius Malema is briefing the media on the allegations that it benefitted from the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.
JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema says that his party has full confidence in his deputy Floyd Shivambu, saying that his explanation that he is not involved in the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank was sufficient.
The party held a briefing on Tuesday afternoon almost a week after reports that Shivambu’s brother Brian received over R16 million in gratuitous payments from VBS, R10 million of which the Daily Maverick reported flowed to Floyd Shivambu’s account.
It also claimed that the EFF received over a million rand.
Malema added that Shivambu brought his financial statements to the party and "we can’t locate any money from VBS Mutual Bank".
WATCH: EFF briefing on VBS Bank fraud claims
Shivambu has since denied ever receiving R10 million in his personal bank account from his brother, while the EFF has branded allegations against it as an attack from the enemy.
