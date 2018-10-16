Volunteer EMS crew robbed while on duty in Hangberg
The community-based health workers were robbed while treating a patient in Hangberg over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Volunteer medics in Hout Bay have been robbed of some medical equipment while on duty.
The community-based health workers were robbed while treating a patient in Hangberg over the weekend.
Hout Bay Volunteer Emergency Medical Service says it had to cancel two additional shifts this weekend.
“Our volunteer and the crew were dealing with a medical emergency of a patient in Hangberg, Hout Bay. When they came outside from treating a patient in the house they found that the ambulance has been broken into. The driver’s window and locks had been smashed and the radio was stolen from the ambulance,” says the organisation’s Matthew Rosenberg.
Rosenberg says it will be up and running by the weekend.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
EFF expected to clarify if it received money from VBS 'heist'
-
Motau mum after deadline passes to apologise to ANC official over VBS report
-
[CARTOON] Sundry Grimes Fesses Up
-
AA: Petrol price set to rise by 40c at end of October
-
Omotoso would ask God for forgiveness for abuse, court hears
-
CT’s rail system has collapsed, says incoming mayor Dan Plato
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.