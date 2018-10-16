Volunteer EMS crew robbed while on duty in Hangberg

The community-based health workers were robbed while treating a patient in Hangberg over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Volunteer medics in Hout Bay have been robbed of some medical equipment while on duty.

The community-based health workers were robbed while treating a patient in Hangberg over the weekend.

Hout Bay Volunteer Emergency Medical Service says it had to cancel two additional shifts this weekend.

“Our volunteer and the crew were dealing with a medical emergency of a patient in Hangberg, Hout Bay. When they came outside from treating a patient in the house they found that the ambulance has been broken into. The driver’s window and locks had been smashed and the radio was stolen from the ambulance,” says the organisation’s Matthew Rosenberg.

Rosenberg says it will be up and running by the weekend.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)