Uganda says landslide death toll rises to 43, begins relocations
A government statement put the final death toll at 43, up from an initial figure of 31, and said a further 21 people were injured with around 800 left homeless.
KAMPALA - The death toll from a landslide in Uganda last week has risen to 43 and displaced residents deemed most at risk in the disaster-prone region will be resettled immediately, the government said on Tuesday.
Torrential rains unleashed a deluge of boulders, mud and water down Mount Elgon near the border with Kenya, uprooting trees, pulverising homes and burying residents in the town of Bukalasi and some nearby villages.
Landslides have become more common in mountainous parts of the East African country in recent years because of expanding settlement and cultivation that have denuded mountainsides of forest cover and other vegetation.
A government statement put the final death toll at 43, up from an initial figure of 31, and said a further 21 people were injured with around 800 left homeless.
It said the cabinet had “directed resettlement of persons at risk of (further) landslides to begin immediately”. Around 32.7 billion shillings ($8.66 million) had been allocated to finance emergency relocations of the most vulnerable people.
A 2,800-acre plot had been procured for relocations, with a further 5,500 people also vulnerable to landslides to follow the initial 800. In all, some 100,000 people deemed to be living in the likely path of landslides will be resettled in the coming years.
A 2010 avalanche on Mount Elgon killed 150 people.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe says VP in SA to treat blast injuries
-
Family offers R6.5m reward to help find kidnapped Tanzanian billionaire
-
Zimbabwe to ban jerry can use at petrol stations
-
Red Cross urges Boko Haram to spare life of kidnapped worker
-
President Ramaphosa delays DRC trip due to ill health
-
Hearings into deadly Zim post-election violence get underway
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.