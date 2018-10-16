Two Koreas, UN Command hold first talks on disarming border
As an initial step, the two Koreas are seeking to pull out 11 guard posts within a 1km radius of the Military Demarcation Line by the end of 2018.
SEOUL - North Korea, South Korea and the United Nations Command (UNC) held their first three-way talks on Tuesday to discuss demilitarising the border as the two Koreas push for peace, Seoul’s defence ministry said.
The two Koreas agreed during September’s summit in Pyongyang to form a tripartite consultation with the UNC, which overlaps with US forces in the South and overseas affairs in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), to facilitate their plan to disarm one of the world’s most heavily fortified frontiers.
The accord includes halting military exercises, a no-fly zone near their border and the gradual removal of landmines and guard posts within the DMZ.
The closed-door meeting took place at the border village of Panmunjom and was led by colonel-level military officials from each side, the ministry said in a statement.
As an initial step, the two Koreas are seeking to pull out 11 guard posts within a 1km radius of the Military Demarcation Line by the end of 2018.
They began demining in several small areas this month and will build roads to facilitate a pilot project slated for April to excavate remains of soldiers missing from the 1950-53 Korean War.
Both sides will also withdraw all firearms from the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom, scale down personnel stationed there to 35 on each side in line with the armistice agreement, and share information of their surveillance equipment.
Tourists from both sides and overseas will be allowed to freely come and go within the JSA.
The measures, designed to come about over the period of one month, would transform the border into a “place of peace and reconciliation,” the ministry has said.
“Most of the operations will actually be executed by the two Koreas but ensuring UNC support matters, as it has US elements and also manages the Military Armistice Commission,” a South Korean military source said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
The two Koreas agreed on Monday to begin reconnecting rail and road links despite US concerns that the rapid North-South thaw could undermine efforts to press North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.
North Korea and the rich, democratic South are technically still at war because the Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
Popular in World
-
[VIDEO] Indonesia: 'I could smell the dead bodies under the rubble'
-
Trump questions climate change during hurricane damage tour
-
Australia considers recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital
-
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is pregnant, Kensington Palace says
-
[WATCH] Camera keeps rolling after suspect steals it
-
[WATCH] Meghan Markle expecting first child with Prince Harry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.