Trio due in court for attempted hijacking outside Sandown High School

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
Go

Trio due in court for attempted hijacking outside Sandown High School

Sandton police’s Captain Grandville Meyer says they will face a charge of attempted hijacking.

FILE: Three suspects were arrested after an attempted hijacking on 15 October 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Three suspects were arrested after an attempted hijacking on 15 October 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three men will appear at the Alexandra Regional Court on charges of attempted hijacking on Tuesday.

They were arrested outside Sandown High School on Monday after they allegedly tried to hijack a car.

Police fired a warning shot but no one was wounded.

Sandton police’s Captain Grandville Meyer says they will face a charge of attempted hijacking.

“The suspects are aged between 28 and 38, and they're all from Mozambique. They’re currently in detention and will appear in court soon.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA