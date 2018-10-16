Trio due in court for attempted hijacking outside Sandown High School

Sandton police’s Captain Grandville Meyer says they will face a charge of attempted hijacking.

JOHANNESBURG - Three men will appear at the Alexandra Regional Court on charges of attempted hijacking on Tuesday.

They were arrested outside Sandown High School on Monday after they allegedly tried to hijack a car.

Police fired a warning shot but no one was wounded.

“The suspects are aged between 28 and 38, and they're all from Mozambique. They’re currently in detention and will appear in court soon.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)