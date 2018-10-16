Tiger Brands to hand out food parcels on World Food Day

Over 14 million South Africans go to bed hungry, with children being the most affected.

Tuesday marks World Food Day and the aim once again is to raise awareness about food scarcity and hunger in the globe.

According to the General Household Survey, 26% of people live below the poverty line, with 68% of that figure being children.

Food brand Tiger Brands says it will be handing out thousands of food parcels across the country on Tuesday.

Tiger Brand’s Marketing Director Thembisile Sehloho said: “Twenty-six percent of our population actually goes hungry every day. This is a big number. So, they’re saying they’re dedicated to ending world hunger by 2030 and they support nine beneficiaries.”

