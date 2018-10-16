Suspect linked to murder of Westbury resident to appear in court
Heather Petersen was gunned down in a gang-related crime last month in what the community says was not the first such incident.
JOHANNESBURG - One person will appear in court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Heather Petersen, the woman whose murder sparked protests in Westbury.
Petersen was gunned down in a gang-related crime last month in what the community says was not the first such incident.
The suspect will appear in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate's Court.
The police's Kay Makhubele says he was arrested on Sunday.
“It was after the police received the information which was operationalised, which led to Krugersdorp where they found the suspect.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
