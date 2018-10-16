Still no sign of German tourist who went missing in Plettenberg Bay
Nils Frederic Szembek was last seen camping at the Sunrise Caravan Park on 15 September.
CAPE TOWN - There is still no sign of a German tourist who disappeared in Plettenberg Bay in the southern Cape.
The 26-year-old was reported missing by the owner of the park.
The Pink Ladies Missing Children Organisation's Dessie Rechner has appealed to the community for help.
“Apparently, he is mentally challenged, so obviously, his family overseas is worried about him. But anyone who sees him, please take him to the nearest police station."
Meanwhile, there is still no new developments in the search for Norwegian student Marie Ostbo, who disappeared in Sedgefield in April this year.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
