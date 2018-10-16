Popular Topics
Sentencing proceedings against Braydon Graaff's killers postponed

Renaldo Galant and Charlton Renier appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings for the killers of a two-year-old Atlantis child are expected to resume next month.

Renaldo Galant and Charlton Renier appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

They were convicted of Braydon Graaff's murder last month, while a third youth was acquitted.

The incident occurred almost two years ago.

Graaff was in his mother's arms when they were both caught in a gang crossfire in October 2016.

He was hit in the chest while his mother Rostan was wounded in the arm. Another man was also wounded in the shooting.

Sentencing proceedings against the two men convicted of his murder have on Tuesday been provisionally postponed until 19 November.

It's however unclear whether they'll be sentenced on that day.

The court has found Galant and Renier are both affiliated to gangs, but they have denied this.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

