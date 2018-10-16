Senior Pikitup officials suspended amid misconduct probe

This follows the suspension of refuse removal two weeks ago as a result of alleged mismanagements of contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has suspended senior officials at Pikitup responsible for the processing of a fleet tender, pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

This follows the suspension of refuse removal two weeks ago as a result of alleged mismanagement of contracts.

The city says that the contract relating to Pikitup’s non-specialised, specialised and red fleet are now the subject of investigation.

Spokesperson Luyanda Lunika says they’ve appointed officials in acting capacities.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)