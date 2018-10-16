Senior Pikitup officials suspended amid misconduct probe

Sars Inquiry: 'Decision to halt Sars modernisation programme came as shock'
Business
This follows the suspension of refuse removal two weeks ago as a result of alleged mismanagements of contracts.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has suspended senior officials at Pikitup responsible for the processing of a fleet tender, pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.
This follows the suspension of refuse removal two weeks ago as a result of alleged mismanagement of contracts.
The city says that the contract relating to Pikitup’s non-specialised, specialised and red fleet are now the subject of investigation.
Spokesperson Luyanda Lunika says they’ve appointed officials in acting capacities.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.