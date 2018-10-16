School bus collides with car in Yeoville, several pupils injured

The exact details surrounding the crash are not yet clear, but officials say the bus driver skipped a red light.

JOHANNESBURG - Several children have been injured after a school bus collided with a car in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

The Joburg Metro Police's Wayne Minnaar said: "The accident has occurred at the intersection of Riley Street and De La Rey Street in Yeoville, where a driver of a school bus ignored a red traffic light and collided with a Corolla car. Children on the bus have been injured.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)