Sascoc open overhaul

This comes after Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa told EWN Sport that 'heads would roll' if that was required for Sascoc to function properly.

CAPE TOWN - South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) vice-president Barry Hendricks told EWN Sport the Olympic body board would agree to drastic change if that’s what was necessary.

“If push comes to shove and we need to dissolve the board and start from over. I don't think any of us would mind that process.”

This comes after Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa told EWN Sport that “heads would roll” if that was required for Sascoc to function properly.

The nation is still awaiting the ministerial inquiry report into governance and other issues with regards to Sascoc.

The inquiry was led by retired Judge Ralph Zulman with two additional members, former cricket administrator Dr Ali Bacher and labour law expert Shamima Gaibie.

The trio has completed their report and handed it into government, however, Hendricks confirmed they have asked for an extension as they respond to the report’s findings.

“We asked for the extension, we asked the minister to extend it. We have a group of people sitting together to polish the response and that goes to the board members for ratification and then to the minister.”

The completed report was leaked to the SABC and it was subsequently reported that the findings and recommendations were scathing towards president Gideon Sam and sacked CEO Tubby Reddy.

Hendricks says they’ve have dealt with the leak and also have no qualms with a report that is expected to expose some of the governance issues within Sascoc.

“We welcome the report, right at the beginning we stated that we welcome the commission of inquiry. The report was leaked to the SABC, we don't know how, we don't know who, but from our side we've dealt with it internally.”

Having read over the completed report, Hendricks says some of the recommendations have already been implemented at the organisations.

“A lot of the stuff that the report does recommend we've already implemented, such as the structural change, the review of policies and looking at how we can bring in independent people. So, all of those things have started already.'

There are concerns of political interference because of the delay in the release of the report. However, Xasa has said they are following due process and that critical stakeholders (including Sascoc) were given time to assess and give their thoughts on the inquiry’s finalised report.

"We had to set up processes because of legal issues. Whoever is implicated in the report is also afforded an opportunity to see the report."

Hendricks explained there were elements of the report the board agreed with and some they would challenge.

“There are some that will stand, especially the governance issues and there's some that we need to chat to the minister about, especially issues of restructuring the organisation because there's a lot of other factors (HR and labour processes).”

Meanwhile, Xasa told EWN Sport that the report will only be released at the end of the month or beginning of November. She did guarantee that the recommendations would not be adjusted in any way or form.