Sars Inquiry: 'Decision to halt Sars modernisation programme came as shock'

Andre Scheepers, who left the organisation in 2016, has testified at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Tuesday.

PRETORIA - The former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive who led the modernisation programme at revenue service has revealed he was not consulted prior to a moratorium being placed on the programme.

Advocate Frances Hobden asked Scheepers about the moratorium placed on the modernisation process in December 2014.

“Were you consulted or informed before the moratorium was imposed?”

“No,” responded Scheepers.

“Did you know it was coming?” Hobden continued.

“No,” said Scheepers.

Hobden pressed: “(And) what were the reasons as you understood at the time for that moratorium?”

“I did not know, it came as a bit of a shock to us, especially since the organisation programme, up until that point in time, made significant changes to the efficiency of Sars,” Scheepers says.

