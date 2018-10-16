Sanral says will continue to find ways to make motorists pay e-tolls
This includes holding motorists criminally liable for their debts and to block the licenses of vehicles on which e-tolls are owing.
CAPE TOWN - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) says it’s untrue that it doesn’t have a plan to make motorists pay for toll roads in Johannesburg.
CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma told Parliament on Tuesday that it also has a myriad of ways to act against errant motorists who do not pay, but that it requires political support to implement.
This includes holding motorists criminally liable for their debts and to block the licenses of vehicles on which e-tolls are owing.
Sanral needs around R67 billion to pay for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project.
Sanral says unless it’s given a directive that e-tolls are to be scrapped, it will continue to find ways to make motorists pay for using tolled roads.
Macozoma says several options have been placed before President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ministers of finance and transport to fund toll roads.
“We have done the technical work to assist the politicians to make a decision. We have even presented to officials in the Presidency. I think the president will at the right time be able to elucidate which option would be best to address this challenge.”
He says the agency is in talks with Sars to allow garnishee orders to recover e-toll debt, and with insurance companies to refuse insurance if tolls aren’t paid.
Another option under consideration is to block the sale of cars until debt to the agency is settled.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
